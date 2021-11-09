Over 116.89 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): More than 116.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States, Union Territories so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

"More than 116 crores (1,16,89,46,235) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through a direct state procurement category," read the ministry's official release.

The ministry further informed that more than 15.92 crores (15,92,74,731) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, Union Territories to be administered.



"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost," said the ministry.

"In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," it added.

India commenced its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

