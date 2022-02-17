Over 11.73 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday informed that more than 11.73 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 171.67 crore (1,71,67,66,220) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

The ministry further added, "More than 11.73 crore (11,73,17,451) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered."

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. (ANI)