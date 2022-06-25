Over 12 kg gold, 3 kg silver recovered from IAS Sanjay Popli's Chandigarh residence

Chandigarh [India], June 25 (ANI): The Vigilance Department of Punjab on Saturday recovered over 12 kg of gold among other items from arrested Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjay Popli's residence here.

"Four days after the arrest of IAS officer Sanjay Popli in the corruption case, the Vigilance Bureau on Saturday recovered over 12 kg gold, 3 kg silver, four Apple iPhones, one Samsung fold phone and two Samsung smartwatches from the storeroom of his house at Sector 11, Chandigarh," stated the Vigilance Department release.

The 12 kg gold includes nine gold bricks (each 1 kg), 49 gold biscuits and 12 gold coins, while 3 Kg silver includes 3 Silver bricks (each 1 kg) and 18 silver coins (each 10 grams).

IAS officer Sanjay Popli was arrested on June 20, for allegedly demanding a 1 per cent commission as a bribe of Rs 7 lakhs for clearance of tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr.

His accomplice identified as Sandeep Wats was also arrested from Jalandhar.

The official Spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that based on the statement of Sanjay Popli, the team of the Vigilance Bureau conducted a raid at his residence and recovered the gold, silver and mobile phones concealed in the storeroom of his house.



Arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli's son died of gunshot injuries on Saturday. While the police said Kartik Popli, died by suicide, his family, however, has claimed he was murdered.

"They tortured my child and killed him. They tortured my domestic help for evidence. The entire vigilance bureau and the DSP are under the pressure from the chief minister. This is the way they are killing people," the mother of Kartik Popli said.

The incident comes days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested IAS officer Popli and his accomplice on corruption charges.

Anu Preet Kular, a relative of Sanjay Popli alleged that the "Vigilance people murdered him".

"Vigilance team asked Sanjay Popli to sign on something otherwise it won't be good for his son. They locked him in a room and took his son upstairs. We were standing downstairs and after some time we heard the sound of gunshots. The Vigilance people murdered him."

SSP Kuldeep Chahal said that the boy allegedly shot himself in the head with his father's licensed pistol.

"The vigilance team had arrived (at IAS Sanjay Popli's house) for an enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized that his son had shot himself with his licensed gun. He was taken to a hospital," SSP Chahal said. (ANI)

