Over 120 injured in 'Bagwal' stone pelting festival in Uttarakhand

Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): More than 120 people were injured in a stone-pelting festival held in a temple in Deidhura in Champawat district as a part of a ritual to appease the local deity.

'Bagwal' stone pelting festival is held every year at the temple of goddess Barahi Devi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Goddess Barahi temple is located in Devidhura.

It is a unique tradition to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in which devotees pelt stone at each other as part of a ritual named "Bagwal".

Devotees flock to in large numbers to witness the festival.

According to legend four local feudal lords -- Chamyal, Gaharwal, Olgiya and Lamgaria- divide into two groups, both of whom start pelting each other with stones. The ritual ends with a signal from the head priest. (ANI)

