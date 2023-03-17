Over 1,200 railway stations identified for upgrading under Adarsh Station scheme

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): As many as 1,253 railway stations identified for upgrading under the 'Adarsh Station' scheme will be upgraded in the Financial Year 2023-24, Union Minister Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"1253 Railway Stations were identified to be upgraded under Adarsh Station Scheme, out of this 1218 stations have been upgraded so far and the remaining stations are targeted for completion in the Financial Year 2023-24," the minister said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Minister further informed that in all 40 stations in Rajasthan, 16 stations in Haryana, 45 stations in Madhya Pradesh and 32 stations in Gujrat were identified for upgradation under Adarsh Station Scheme.

All identified stations of Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujrat have been developed under Adarsh Station Scheme.



"42 stations in Madhya Pradesh have been developed and out of the remaining 3 stations, one station namely Howbagh has been closed and the remaining two are targeted for completion in the Financial Year 2023-24," he added.

The selection of railway stations under the Adarsh Station scheme is based on the identified need for the upgradation of amenities in view of the requests and demands received from public representatives and recommendations from Zonal Railways.

The upgradation of stations under the Adarsh Station Scheme was started in 2009-10.

"Various works for improvement, upgradation, modernization of passenger amenities which inter-alia include improvement to the facade of the station building, retiring room, waiting room, separate waiting room for ladies, landscaping of the circulating area, earmarked parking, signages, pay and use toilets, foot over bridge, ramps at the entry to station etc. are being provided at railway stations under Adarsh Station Scheme," Vaishnaw further told the Upper House added.

However, the minister said that augmentation and upgradation of passenger amenities at railway stations is a continuous process subject to the availability of funds, the volume of passenger traffic and inter-se priority of works. (ANI)

