Over 125 crore residents now have Aadhaar: Government

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday announced that the Aadhaar project has now crossed the 125 crore mark.

This means that over 1.25 billion residents of India now have the 12-digit unique identity, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology in an official statement.

It added that the achievement comes with the rapid increase in the use of Aadhaar as the primary identity document by the Aadhaar holders.

This is evident from the fact that Aadhaar-based authentication services have been used close to 37,000 crore times since inception. At present, UIDAI receives about three crore authentication requests every day.

Also, residents are more inclined to keep their details in Aadhaar updated. UIDAI recorded close to 331 crore successful Aadhaar updates, biometric and demographic, till date. At present, UIDAI receives about three-four lakh Aadhaar updates request every day. (ANI)

