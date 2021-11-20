Over 129 cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Over 129 crore (1,29,90,13,890) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, through free of cost channel, and through the direct state procurement category, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per the official data, 21,65,12,036 balance and unutilized doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, that commenced on January 16, 2021, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)







