Over 13 cr unutilized COVID vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that over 13 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are presently available with States and Union Territories.

Further, the Ministry said more than 163.96 crore (1,63,96,46,725) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs, so far, through the Government of India's free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.



With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 164.44 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As per the Ministry, 4,43,89,137 doses of vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries of age group 15-18 years, and 1,03,41,442 as precaution doses. (ANI)

