Over 1.30 cr people in India so far vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): With 3,95,884 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) on Thursday, the 41st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, the total number of vaccination crossed 1.30 crores in the country, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,30,67,047 vaccine vaccine doses were given through 2,77,303 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

"These include 65,82,007 HCWs (75.5 per cent) who have taken the first dose and 18,60,859 HCWs (63.6 per cent)who have taken the second dose, along with 46,24,181 FLWs (first dose) (45.1 per cent)," the Ministry stated in a press release.

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2, The second dose of vaccine is being administered from February 13.

"Total 3,95,884 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the forty-first day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,51,373 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,44,511 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. 12,988 sessions were held till 6 pm today," it said.



According to Ministry, total 51 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations.

"Of the 51 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while twenty-three persons died and two are under treatment. In last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalized at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. He is stable now," the Ministry stated.

Total 45 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 45, 23 persons died in the hospital while 22 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

"No case of serious/severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI)/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date," Ministry said.

"In the last 24 hours, one new death has been reported. A 52-year-oldmale, who was a resident of Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal died after 7 days of vaccination due to Cardiogenic Shock with Acute Kidney Injury," it added.

From March 1, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination will be extended to people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities. (ANI)

