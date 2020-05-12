Over 1300 migrant labourers board Shramik Special train for Maharashtra from Andhra Pradesh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Providing relief to migrant workers, a Shramik train carrying 1,342 migrant labourers, who were stranded after the lockdown, left for Maharashtra, from Mangalagiri railway station on Tuesday.

The State Government has arranged a special train for construction labourers who are working at AIIMS Mangalagiri, and other workers at Chilakaluripeta, Sattenapalli, Tulluru, Guntur rural places.

The train started at 3.15 AM this morning. Health officials have conducted medical tests of the labourers before they boarded the train.

Mangalagiri tehsildar Ram Prasad, circle inspector Srinivasulu Reddy monitored the arrangements for workers.

Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed Indian railways to operate Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons back to their homes. (ANI)

