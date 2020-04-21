Over 13,000 people arrested so far in Maharashtra for violating lockdown norms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police have registered a total of 60,005 cases and arrested over 13,000 people in connection with violation of the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain COVID-19.

The lockdown, which was initially to be in place till April 14, has now been extended till May 3.

"Total 60,005 cases have been registered under Section 188 of IPC, since March 22 till 4 am today, for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. 411 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen," police said.

"13,381 people have been arrested since March 22 till 4 am today for violation of restrictions during the lockdown," it added.

A total of 41,768 vehicles have also been seized during the same period, Maharashtra Police further said. (ANI)

