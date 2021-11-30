Over 137 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Over 137 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to states and union territories so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As per information shared by the ministry, a total of 1,37,71,08,100 doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Central government's free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

The ministry in an official statement said that more than 22.70 (22,70,98,006) crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered to the eligible population.



"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," the ministry said in an official release.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," it added.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination drive, over 123.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. (ANI)

