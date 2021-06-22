Over 13.72 lakh people vaccinated against COVID in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 13,72,481 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the first day of the Centre's new centralised vaccination policy.

While speaking at a COVID-19 review meeting, Reddy said that the state has an effective mechanism in place to carry out vaccination on large scale and congratulated the staff of the health department for setting record by administering a record number of vaccines on a single day.

"We have proven that we can administer a large number of vaccines if provided. The state has an effective mechanism comprising of Asha workers, ANMs, staff in village/ward secretariats and two PHCs per each mandal," he said, adding that they should be prepared to conduct another mega drive once vaccines are available.

As many as 1,37,42,417 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the state so far including 82,77,225 first doses and 27,32,596 second doses.

During the meeting, officials informed the Chief Minister that the state has the capacity and mechanism to administer about 20 to 25 lakh vaccines in a single day.

Reddy further directed the officials to expedite the construction work of new medical colleges, complete them on a war footing and regularly monitor progress. He said the officials should focus on new medical colleges and monitor the work in progress regularly.

"Hospital premises should be kept extremely clean and strong SOPs should be prepared for hospital management. We must not compromise on standards. Emergency plans should also be effective in evacuating patients safely in the event of unforeseen accidents," he told officials.

Active cases in the state have decreased to 62,068 and the positivity rate stands at 5.65 per cent. The recovery rate meanwhile, stands at 95.93 per cent.

As many as 2,772 are active. 922 patients underwent surgeries, 1,232 have been discharged, and 212 have died.

There are currently 2,655 ICU beds and 13,824 oxygen beds available in the state. (ANI)