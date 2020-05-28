Over 1,400 people affected as heavy downpour wreaks havoc in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 27 (ANI): Over 1,400 people have been affected by incessant rain, landslide and floods in the last 24 hours in 21 villages of eight districts of Meghalaya.

The affected districts are West Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

Meghalaya Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said that the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) has been deployed to rescue and provide relief to those affected.

He also said that Deputy Commissioners of various districts are continuously monitoring the situation. (ANI)

