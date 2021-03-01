Over 1.47 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore on Monday, said the Health Ministry.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021 and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from Feb 2, 2021.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from today for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

According to the ministry, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal today, out of which 24.5 Lakh are citizens and the rest are healthcare workers and frontline workers.



About 6.44 Lakh appointments were booked today by the citizen beneficiaries, said the ministry.

It further stated that a total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 66,95,665 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 53,27,587 FLWs (first dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

"Total 4,27,072 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty fifth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, out of which 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,01,587 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as vaccination opened for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45. (ANI)

