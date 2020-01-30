Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): More than 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house here on Thursday, Farrukhabad Police said.
Senior police officers are present at the incident spot and rescue operation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI):
Over 15 children, women held hostage in UP's Farrukhabad
ANI | Updated: Jan 30, 2020 20:55 IST
Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): More than 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house here on Thursday, Farrukhabad Police said.