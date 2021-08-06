Over 1.5 cr people inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 6 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that over 1.5 crore people in the state have been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine">COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 42.82 per cent of Kerala's population.

"So far, a total of 2,13,01,782 people in Kerala have been vaccinated with one or two doses of vaccine">COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 1,50,32,333 were given the first dose and 62,69,449 were given the second dose. According to the estimated population of Kerala in 2021, 42.81 per cent were vaccinated with the first dose and 17.86 per cent with second dose vaccine," she said.

On Thursday, 1,87,504 people were been vaccinated in Kerala, George informed.

Further, she said that the state had received 3,61,440 doses of the vaccine">COVID-19 vaccine. "The state received 2 lakh doses Covishield vaccines and 1,61,440 doses Covaxin on Wednesday," she said.

Giving district-wise details of the received vaccine doses, George said, "68,000 doses Covishield reached Thiruvananthapuram, 78,000 doses in Ernakulam and 54,000 doses in Kozhikode. 55,000 doses of Covaxin in Thiruvananthapuram, 62,940 doses in Ernakulam, and 43,500 doses in Kozhikode were also received."

The available vaccine has been delivered to the distribution centers, the minister said.

Kerala has reported 22,040 new COVID-19 cases, 20,046 recoveries, and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the health bulletin, active cases in the state stand at 1,77,924. (ANI)