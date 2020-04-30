Over 1.5 lakh MT wheat arrives in Mandi, says Amritsar DC

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): The procurement of wheat is on peak and more than 1.5 lakhs MT of wheat has arrived in the Mandis in the district, said Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Thursday.

"The season of procurement of wheat has officially started on April 15 but this time it started from April 22 in the district as it took time to farmers to harvest their grown crops due to shortage of labours amid lockdown. Now, procurement is on the peak. More than 1.5 lakhs MT of wheat has arrived in the Mandis," Dhillon told ANI.

Dhillon further said that the central and state government agencies have made necessary arrangements for procurement and social distancing is maintained in the mandis.

Talking about the arrangements, farmers who came to sell their wheat here at the Bhagtanwala grain mandi said that arrangement is in place and the procurement is smoothly conducted in the mandis.

"I have not faced any problem, here. I sold my wheat here. There is a good arrangement here. We are maintaining social distancing too," Kulvir Singh said.

Another farmer Lakhvir Singh said: " The authorities have made good arrangements. The procurement has been going smoothly here. We are also taking precautions in the wake of COVID-19."

A day earlier, the Punjab Government said its agencies and private traders have procured 6,67,871 metric tonnes of wheat in the state on the 15th day of procurement.

The procurement of wheat started in Punjab from April 15. (ANI)

