Over 1.5 lakh passengers screened for coronavirus in TN, 2 tested positive

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): As many as 1,94,236 passengers were screened here and so far only two persons were tested positive in Tamil Nadu for deadly coronavirus, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabasker on Thursday.

"COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Status: Screened Passengers- 194236, Under Followup - 3481, Beds in Isolation Wards - 1120, Current Admissions - 39, Samples tested - 320 (Negative-232, Positive - 2 (1 discharged), Under process- 86)," Vijayabasker tweeted.

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, several churches located in the city remain closed on Thursday.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.



According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)