Photo: Ministry of Civil Aviation
Photo: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Over 1.5 lakh passengers took flights on Oct 1

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:51 IST


New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): As many as 1,57,733 passengers took flights across the country on October 1 as aviation operations have started to soar, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Friday.
"India soaring higher! 1,57,733 passengers took to the skies across the country on 1st October. Aviation operations continue to soar! #SabUdenSabJuden #IndiaFliesHigh," the official twitter handle of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

It further informed that 1,57,446 passenger arrivals took place across the country on October 1, along with 1,483 flight departures.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed on Thursday that domestic civil aviation operations continue on a steady growth trajectory towards pre-COVID numbers.

"With more than 150K passengers on 1481 domestic flights in September, domestic civil aviation operations continue on a steady growth trajectory towards pre-COVID numbers. International operations under VBM and air bubbles arrangements also hold steady," the Minister tweeted. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl