Over 150 arrested over anti-CAA protest: SSP Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Over 150 people have been arrested in connection with violent protests against the new citizenship law here, so far, said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

"Last night police had a heavy crackdown here and we have arrested over 150 people. We are still ensuring constant arrests. We have an extra force which has been placed strategically. That's the reason for such a peaceful atmosphere on the roads here," SSP Naithani told ANI.

"We are on a fully alert mode and we have deployed our force at places where the crowd can gather. Our force has been well briefed. We are arresting people including the masterminds who had called the people to gather," he added.

He also informed that teams have been formed for detailed investigation and police is trying to identify the people based on video and photo analysis.

Drones have also been deployed by the police to monitor the security situation in Lucknow.

"Situation is in control now. Internet services have been suspended, cases have been registered after yesterday's incident (violence during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Hazratganj). A heavy crackdown will be done against the criminal elements", Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate, Lucknow.

"352 mosques were mapped today as today is Friday and people come to offer Namaz. The forces were also deployed very systematically over here. We have also prepared our mobile strike teams. Namaz prayers were concluded very peacefully," he added.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

