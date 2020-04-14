Over 1500 cases filed, 6000 arrested for violating lockdown orders till April 14: Uttarakhand Police

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday said that till now 1,534 cases have been filed and 6,109 arrested for defying lockdown orders in the state.

"For coronavirus lockdown violations, a total of 64 cases were registered and 307 persons were arrested today in the state. From the start of the lockdown in the state, 1,534 cases have been registered and 6,109 accused have been arrested," Ashok Kumar, DGP (Crime and Law & Order) said in a release.

"Under the Motor Vehicles' Act, challans have been filed against 16,608 vehicles, 4,200 vehicles have been seized and fines amounting to Rs 79.01 lakh have been levied," the release added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations after April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported. (ANI)

