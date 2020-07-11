Over 15,000 applications received under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana: Uttarakhand Minister

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday said that a total of 15,109 applications have been received so far under Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana.

Kaushik said each person has been given the opportunity to select occupation according to his convenience and skill.

"All the district magistrates have been instructed that counseling should be provided by District Industries Centre for suitable self-employment for the migrants in the district. Special drive should be launched to provide employment. Loans will be provided of Rs 10 lakh to 25 lakh in manufacturing sector. Subsidies of 15, 20 and 25 per cent have been arranged. So far a total of 15109 applications have been received," he said.

He said employment schemes of all departments have been brought under one umbrella to provide employment to migrants and residents of Uttarakhand amid the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

