Law Minister in the Odisha government, Pratap Jena. Photo/Twitter
Over 15.65 lakh cases pending in courts across Odisha

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 04:46 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): More than 15.65 lakh cases are pending in different courts across Odisha, according to Law Minister Pratap Jena.
Replying to a written question of BJP MLA Sankar Oram in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday, Jena said that while 14.14 lakh cases were pending in the lower courts till October 31, a little over 1.5 lakh cases were pending in the High Court.
"The Odisha High Court is taking necessary steps for the disposal of pending cases," the Law Minister said in the house.
Jena also informed the house that 21,659 cases are pending for 10 to 20 years and 3,796 cases are under trial for over 20 years in the High Court.
He also added that the state government is taking necessary steps to fill up the vacant posts of judges in the lower courts.
"While 14 judges' post is vacant in Odisha High Court, 25 district judges, 34 senior civil judges, and 89 civil judges posts are also vacant in the state," he said. (ANI)

