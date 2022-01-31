Over 164.59 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Centre on Monday said that it has provided over 164.59 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and UTs.

These vaccine doses have been provided under the government's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

As per government data, 1,64,59,69,525 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs.

The Centre also said that more than 12.38 crore (12,38,35,511) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, 1,66,03,96,227 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

"In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," it said. (ANI)