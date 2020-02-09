Over 1.9 lakh passengers screened for Coronavirus at airports, 9,452 persons under surveillance: MoH

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Sunday said 1818 flights and 1,97,192 passengers were screened so far at 21 Airports in wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

"As of now 1818 flights and 1,97,192 passengers were screened so far at 21 Airports. The Ministry is extending all the possible support to the states and Union Territories in order to combat the situation arise due to novel Coronavirus," said the MOHFW in a statement.

9,452 persons are presently under community surveillance in 32 states and UTs, the Ministry said adding that the containment and prevention activities are being taken up on utmost priority.

1,510 samples have been tested and 1,507 of them were found negative except for 3 samples which had tested positive already from Kerala.

All the states are continually strengthening their rapid response teams to counter any eventuality and universal screening for all flights from Singapore and Thailand besides Hong Kong and China is underway. (ANI)