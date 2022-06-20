Over 193.53 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to States/UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The government data further said that more than 12.75 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories.

"More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 12.75 crores (12,75,03,205) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered," the government data read.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.



Meanwhile, a total of 196.18 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was also started on March 16, 2022. More than 3.57 crore (3,57,40,210) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards. A total of 4,15,48,586 precaution doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries to date.

On Monday, India reported 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases with which, the number of active cases increased to 76700. The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections, according to Union health ministry data.

A total of 8,537 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,27,07,900. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 2.62 per cent.

The fresh infections were detected after conducting 2,96,050 tests in a day, while as many as 85.81 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far, the ministry added. (ANI)

