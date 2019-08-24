Over 2 lakh bio-toilets installed in 60,906 train coaches

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Over 2 lakh bio-toilets have been installed in 60,906 train coaches of Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry said that 2,18,515 bio-toilets have been installed and the work is going at a rapid pace to installed it in remaining coaches as well.

"Indian Railways is making a significant contribution in keeping the environment clean and tidy. Under this, bio-toilets are being installed in trains, which will help in keeping the train and track clean. 2,18,515 bio-toilets have been installed in 60,906 coaches till now. Bio-toilets are being installed in the remaining coaches at a rapid pace," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The 'Bio-Toilet project' of Indian Railways is an innovative and indigenous development of technology. This technology is first of its kind being used by any railroad in the world for On-board accelerated digestion of human waste. These bio-toilets are fitted underneath the lavatories and the human waste discharged into them is acted upon by a colony of anaerobic bacteria that convert human waste mainly into water and small amounts of bio-gases.

The gases escape into atmosphere and waste water is discharged after chlorination onto the track. Human waste, thus, does not fall on the railway tracks thus improving cleanliness and hygiene at platforms, and facilitate track and coaches maintenance staff to perform their work more efficiently.

The Bio-toilet project is aligned with 'Swachh Bharat Mission', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The technology for Bio-toilets have been innovated, designed and is 'Made in India'. It has been developed jointly by Indian Railways' Engineers & DRDO's scientists. It is one example where the technology developed for defence applications has been utilised for civilian purpose. (ANI)

