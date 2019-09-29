Over 2 lakh CRPF personnel paid ration allowance for July

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The central government on Sunday paid the ration allowance arrears to over 2 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for the month of July.

Personnel were paid Rs 22,144 per head under the Ration Money Allowance (RMA).

"In this way, CRPF troops have already received an amount Rs 22,144 as Ration money in July which is equivalent to 6 months RMA (at present rates) and thus they have sufficient funds for messing," said the official statement.

It also rebutted the contentions that "jawans have run out of ration money" and called it "baseless and preposterous."

The RMA for the month of September will be paid shortly, it stated. (ANI)

