Over 2 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines till now: Uttrakhand Devasthanam Board

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): Over two lakh pilgrims have reached Char Dham so far since the gates of the temples were opened, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board member Dr Harish Gaur said on Friday.



He also said that the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be shut on November 5 and that of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Yamunotri Dham on November 6 while the Shri Badrinath Dham will be shut on November 20.

"The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25," he added.

The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. This yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

