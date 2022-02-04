Over 2 lakh posts lying vacant in different Zone of Railways

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha in writing that there are 2,65,547 posts lying vacant across departments which include 2,177 gazetted posts and 2,63,370 Non-gazetted posts in Railways.

Union Minister informed the Upper House about Zone Wise details of Vacant posts of Gazetted and Non-Gazetted post that in Central Railway, vacancy for Gazetted is fifty-six and for non-gazetted is twenty-seven thousand one hundred seventy-seven.

In East Coast Railway, vacancy for Gazetted is eighty-seven and for non gazetted is eight thousand four hundred forty-seven.

"In East Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred seventy and for non gazetted is fifteen thousand two hundred sixty-eight. In Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred ninety-five and for non gazetted is twenty-eight thousand two hundred four," he added.

The Union Minister said that in metro railway, vacancy for gazetted is twenty-two and for non gazetted is eight hundred fifty-six.

He further said in North Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred forty-one and for non gazetted is nineteen thousand three hundred sixty-six. In North Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is sixty-two and for non gazetted is fourteen thousand two hundred thirty-one.

In Northeast Frontier Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred twelve and for non gazetted is fifteen thousand six hundred seventy-seven. In Northern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one

hundred fifteen and for non gazetted is thirty-seven thousand four hundred thirty-six" the minister informed Rajya Sabha.

In North Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred and for non gazetted is fifteen

thousand forty-nine. In South Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is forty-three and for non



gazetted is sixteen thousand seven hundred forty-one, he said.

In South East Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is eighty-eight and for non gazetted is nine thousand four hundred twenty-two. In South Eastern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred thirty-seven and for non gazetted is sixteen thousand eight hundred forty-seven.

The minister further added that in Southern Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred sixty-one and for non gazetted is nineteen thousand five hundred while in South Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is sixty-five and for non gazetted is six thousand five hundred twenty five.

In West Central Railway, vacancy for gazetted is fifty-nine and for non gazetted is eleven thousand seventy-three. In Western Railway, vacancy for gazetted is one hundred seventy-two and for non gazetted is twenty-six thousand two hundred twenty-seven, Vaishnaw said.

Railway Minister also said that in Other Units, vacancy for gazetted is five hundred seven and for non gazetted is twelve thousand seven hundred sixty.

He informed Rajya Sabha that occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and the same is filled by the placement of indents by Railways with recruitment agencies as per operational requirements.

During the process, vacancies may arise and these are filled Subsequently.

The process of examination has got impacted due to COVID-19 related restrictions and resultant

lockdowns imposed by various states.

"Once the things got normalized after ebbing of the first wave of COVID-19 in the country, RRBs have started the recruitment process for notified vacancies from 15.12.2020 in phases," he said.

Union Railway Minister inform Upper House that during in last five years 1,89,790 persons were empanelled/recruited through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). (ANI)

