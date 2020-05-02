Over 20 lakh people involved in Uttarakhand tourism affected due to lockdown

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Around 20 to 25 lakh people who are involved in the tourism sector in Uttarakhand have been affected due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"There are over 2.5 lakh vehicles that are involved in the tourism sector. If one vehicle is serving five families, so it means over 10 to 15 lakh people are directly affected. If we include people who are involved in the maintenance of the vehicles, we can say that there are 20 to 25 lakh people who have been affected due to the lockdown," Vijay, Uttarakhand tourism vice president told ANI.

He said that the tourism department has requested the government to bring diesel under GST norms and charge 10 per cent GST of spare parts of the vehicles, which is currently at 28 per cent that will give a boost to the tourism sector.

"We have given suggestions to the government to bring diesel under GST norms and decrease the percentage of GST charged for purchase of spare parts of the vehicles and other things that will help the sector grow," Vijay further said. (ANI)

