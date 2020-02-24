Over 20 people injured in clashes in Delhi's Jafrabad, admitted at GTB Hospital

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): More than 20 people received injuries during a violent protest here at Jafrabad on Monday.

They are receiving treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB). The injured are admitted in the casualty ward with serious injuries, according to hospital officials.

Earlier today, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur area due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the CAA amid heavy security.

In view of the developments, entry and exit gates of Maujpur and Babarpur metro station have been closed.

Earlier in the day, the entry and exit gates at Jaffrabad station was closed in the morning due to the anti-CAA protest.

Protest against CAA and NRC, which began late evening on Saturday at Jaffrabad metro station continued today. (ANI)

