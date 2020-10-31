Over 200 kg of poppy husk seized in Himachal's Kullu; case filed against two

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A case has been registered against two persons on Saturday after police seized 209.706 kg poppy husk from their vehicle in Kullu district.

The two accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh (24) and Gagan Deep Sharam (20), residents of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

According to Gaurav Singh, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP), the truck was intercepted and checked at 2:40 am earlier today.



"A case has been filed under Section 15 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Bhuntar Police Station on October 31, 2020 after 209.706 kg poppy husk was recovered in possession of Sukhdeep Singh and Gagan Deep Sharam. Both accused are from Gurdaspur, Punjab," Singh said.

He added that the accused are known to have brought the contraband from Srinagar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

