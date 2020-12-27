Over 200 people booked under Kerala epidemic act for flouting Covid-19 protocol

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 26 (ANI): Over 200 people have been booked under the epidemic diseases act 2020 in Kerala on Friday night for flouting Covid-19 norms, police said on Saturday.

"Around 200 identifiable people who attended Christmas celebrations at Pozhiyoor beach in Thiruvananthapuram have been booked under Kerala epidemic diseases act 2020," said police.



According to the police, despite denying them permission for conducting a Christmas celebration on the beach on the December 25 night, some locals organised celebration that lasted for hours.

Over 200 people had attended the night celebrations. Police registered case against 200 identifiable people and providers of light and sound systems for the party. The case was registered under the Kerala epidemic diseases act 2020.

