Over 2,000 rescued, 4 teams deployed by NDRF in Telangana amid incessant rain

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Over 2,000 persons who were affected by the inundation caused by incessant rains were rescued, evacuated in Hyderabad and Rangareddy by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday.

Additionally, four self-contained NDRF teams have been deployed across the city.

"Continued heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and surrounding cities from the last few days led to flooding and waterlogging. Four self-contained NDRF teams have been deployed in the city and are operating in the flood-affected areas. Today till 3 pm, NDRF teams have evacuated more than 2,000 persons to safer places," a statement said.



It added that NDRF teams were relentlessly engaged in rescue and evacuation operations in coordination with state and district administration.

Additionally, as many as 109 teams of the NDRF comprising modern rescue equipment have been deployed in various parts of the country during floods and other emergencies, out of which, 24 fully equipped teams have been deployed widely in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"NDRF rescuers are strictly following the protective guidelines and protocols amid COVID-19 and using PPE, mask, face shield, sanitizer, handwash, and other protective gear. Director-General of the NDRF is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and is in close touch with concerned authorities and stakeholders," it added. (ANI)

