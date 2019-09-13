Over 20,000 Health and Wellness Centres established across nation

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In a major boost to the primary and preventive healthcare sector, the Central government has built at least 20,942 Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across the nation in the past one year.

These Health and Wellness Centres are a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship health insurance scheme -- Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

It is based on the twin objective of providing primary healthcare to the people that include preventive healthcare and health promotion at the community level with a continuum of care approach for all.

"The target is to transform 1,50,000 Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres (PHC) into AB-HWCs by December 2022. As on date, 12th September 2019, 20,942 AB-HWCs have been made operational across the country. The progress is good so far," said a senior official at the Union Health Ministry.

The AB-HWCs provides treatment for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including universal screening and management of 30 plus population for common NCDs, palliative and rehabilitative care, Oral, Eye and ENT care, mental health and first-level care for emergencies and trauma. It also offers health promotion and wellness activities like Yoga apart from services already being provided for Maternal and Child Health including immunization, and communicable diseases.

As per the data, Maharashtra has 2854 HWCs which is highest among all the States, Andhra Pradesh with 2177, Uttar Pradesh has 2125 operational HWCs, Tamil Nadu has 1798, Gujarat has got 1613 while Telangana has 1183 and Odisha has 1004 functioning HWCs till date, added the official.

The Sub-centre level AB-HWCs are to have Community Health Officers. "All the AB-HWCs have essential drugs and diagnostics free of cost. It also has robust IT systems to improve health care service delivery," he said.

It is important to note that last year in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first health and wellness centre (HWC) in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)