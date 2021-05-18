Over 20.78 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Central government has provided over 20.78 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far.

"Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement categories, more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses (20,78,04,890) to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 18,83,47,432 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Tuesday)," read a statement by the government.

More than 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

In the second quarter of May (May 18 to May 31), 1 crore 95 lakh doses would be made available free of cost by the Centre to all states and UTs. In addition, 72.40 lakh doses would be available for direct procurement by them.

With 2,01,54,930 jabs, Maharashtra has administered the most number of vaccine doses so far and is the only state to have exceeded the 2 crore mark. West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Gujurat are the states having administered over 1 crore doses.

While Delhi has administered 51,13,760 doses, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has administered 98,03,270 and 1,74,50,010 doses respectively.

The implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started from May 1. (ANI)