Over 21.64 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday said that more than 21.64 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The ministry further stated that over 131 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far.

"As many as 1,31,05,07,060 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. 1,64,01,986 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.



The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

India reported 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 538 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As many as 249 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,65,911. (ANI)

