Over 2.25 cr unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the States, Union Territories and private hospitals, and are yet to be administered.

"More than 2.25 Cr (2,25,52,523) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered," the ministry said.



Further, the ministry informed that the government has provided over 56.81 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the states and UT's till date, while over 1 crore are still in pipeline.

"More than 56.81 crore (56,81,32,750) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline," the ministry stated.

Of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses provided, the total consumption including wastage, as per the ministry, is 55,11,51,992 doses, as per data available at 8 am today. (ANI)

