Over 2.26 cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered in India

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.26 crore on Monday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to MoHFW, A total of 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been given till today. As many as 70,41,584 healthcare workers have received the first dose and 37,12,906 healthcare workers have taken the second dose.

When it comes to frontline workers, 67,73,081 have taken the first dose and 3,13,835 have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Meanwhile, 41,85,274 beneficiaries are more than 60 years old and 6,58,918 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

The nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 2021 and vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has started from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

