Over 230 migrant workers test negative for COVID-19, discharged from quarantine in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Over 230 migrant workers were discharged from a quarantine facility in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir after their tests for COVID-19 came back negative, according to Tehsildar Shabir Malik on Tuesday.

"Over 500 labourers from different locations were received here, they were kept in administrative quarantine. Following which their tests were conducted and the reports of 230 of them came back negative. The results of the rest are awaited. All those who tested negative have been sent to home quarantine with proper instructions," Malik told ANI here.

He further said that the local administrators have been asked to ensure that the discharged migrant workers follow home quarantine guidelines.

Meanwhile, the workers who were discharged expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided.

"I came back from Jammu, and lived in the administration facility for 11 days. There is every facility here and our food and other requirements were taken care of really well," Rajni, a migrant worker from Jammu, said.

Pritam Singh, another worker, who had also returned from Jammu agreed with Rajni and said, "We waited for situation to improve in Jammu, but then we were forced to come back. Here, we were taken care of properly and we would like to thank the local administration for taking such good care of us." (ANI)

