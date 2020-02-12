Over 25 cr students to learn key tips on healthy living under Ayushman Bharat's 'School Health Programme'

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): In a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle among students, the Centre has planned to reach out to 15 lakh schools covering 25 crore students across the country under the initiative of "School Health Programme" of Ayushman Bharat.

The programme is a joint initiative by the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

"Children are key to our future and their health is therefore of prime importance. The School Health Programme under Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres shall help children by taking care of their health, development and educational achievement", said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"In this new initiative, two teachers would be identified in every school as 'Health and Wellness Ambassador'. These ambassadors will be supported by class monitors as 'Health and Wellness Messengers'," he said.

L Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary at the Department of School Education and Literacy of MHRD said that they have held a series of discussion with experts to bring out this training resource material for school health Programme.

"The first phase of implementation will be in all the public upper primary, secondary and senior secondary schools of 200 aspirational districts. The latest statistics accounts for over 15 lakhs schools and 25 crore students for this vital issue of good practice and healthy living. Subsequently, remaining districts will be taken up in the second year," Changsan said.

"It consists of 11 curriculum such as: Growing up healthy, emotional wellbeing and mental health, interpersonal relationships, values and responsible citizenship, gender equality, nutrition, health and sanitation, promotion of healthy lifestyles, prevention and management of substance misuse, reproductive health and HIV prevention, safety and security against violence and injuries, and promotion of safe use of internet, media and social media," said Changsan.

"A National Resource Group (NRG) of 40 members has already been constituted by NCERT who have sound training skills and experience in Adolescent Health. The NRG will train the State Resource Group which will comprise of 2 persons each from SCERT, SIHFW and DIET from each selected district at the 5 Regional Institute of Education (RIE) at Shillong, Mysore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar and Ajmer," said Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

