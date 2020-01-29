Over 250 detained in Pune over protest against CAA, NRC

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): More than 250 people were detained on Wednesday in Pune city for participating in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and supporting the "Bharat Bandh" called today.

According to the police, the demonstrators were detained as they held the protest without obtaining permission to do so.

Members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha also blocked a railway track in Kanjurmarg station during a protest against the CAA and the NRC as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' they had called for Wednesday.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

