Over 250 migrant workers provided food in Mumbai amid lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Rahul Tarun Mitra Mandal Association on Friday distributed food to over 250 migrant workers living under a flyover in Mumbai amid coronavirus lockdown.

"I came in search of work. We sleep here and get food like this (through distribution). I request the government to help us," a worker said.

The worker further requested the state government to move them to a shelter home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown effective from March 24 midnight to combat COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

