Over 250 migrants head home on Shramik trains from Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): More than 250 migrant workers have left Poonch district for their home district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"They are being sent by buses to Katra where they will board special trains tomorrow for their home district in Uttar Pradesh," an official said while speaking to ANI.

With their faces covered with masks, stranded migrants were seen standing in neat rows to board the buses as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Indian Railways has transported 48 lakhs passengers to their home states through Shramik Special trains.

The Railways Ministry had said yesterday that a total of 3,543 Shramik Special trains have been operationalized from various states across the country in the last 26 days. (ANI)

