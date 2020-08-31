Over 2,500 people evacuated to safer places as water discharged from Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Over 2,500 people have been evacuated to safer places after 9.50 lakh cusecs of water discharged from Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Bharuch on Sunday.

According to the MD Modiya, Bharuch Collector, Two National Disaster Response Force teams are ready for an emergency as Ankleshwar, Bharuch and Jhagadia likely to be affected.

"9.50 lakh cusecs of water discharged from Sardar Sarovar Dam. Low-lying areas of Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Jhagadia to be affected. Over 2,500 people have been evacuated to safer places. Two NDRF teams on standby," Modiya said.

Several parts of the state have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days. The Surendranagar district is also facing the problem of waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area. (ANI)

