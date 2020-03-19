Over 2.7 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha, 2 held

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and over 2.7 kilograms of brown sugar seized from their possession in Nilagiri in Balasore district of the state, police said on Thursday.

A total of 2.729 kg of the drug was seized from the duo by the Special Task Force of Odisha Police on March 18.

Till date, 6.756 kg of brown sugar has been seized in the state as a result of a sustained drive against drugs from the beginning of this year, which is almost thrice the total quantity (2.56 gms) of what was seized in 2019, police said.

The seizure of 2020 till date by the STF alone is more than the total seizure made by Odisha Police over the past four years. (ANI)

