Over 27 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today, total coverage exceeds 97 cr

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): More than 27 lakhs COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 PM on Thursday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per an official release, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 97 crore doses.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 97 Crore landmark milestone (97,11,20,405) today. More than 27 lakh (27,62,523) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release.

Today, 12,27,617 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 15,34,906 received their second dose, the release said.

To date, a total of 69,24,56,103 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 278664302 people have received their second dose, it added.

Meanwhile, India has reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With 19,808 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries climbed to 3,33,62,709. Currently, India has 2,06,586 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)