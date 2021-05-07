Over 3 lakh Remdesivir vials, 13 oxygen generation plants received as international donations so far: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 2933 oxygen concentrators, 2429 oxygen cylinders, 13 oxygen generation plants, 2951 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been received as international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The ministry also said that the Central government continues to allocate and deliver COVID-19 supplies received from the global community to states and UTs.

"In the collaborative and collective fight against the global pandemic, Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries/organisations. The Government of India continues to be at the forefront of this fight against the COVID19 pandemic," the Union Health Ministry said.

"2933 Oxygen Concentrators, 2429 Oxygen Cylinders, 13 Oxygen Generation Plants, 2951 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP, more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials delivered so far," it said.



The Union Health Ministry said that the major items received on May 6 include six pallets of oxygen concentrators with each pallet containing 12 units from New Zealand, cylinders packed in 20 pallets 46.6 litre from the United Kingdom, one mobile oxygen plant from Germany and 450 ventilators and 100 oxygen concentrator from the Netherlands.

"All items received upto May 6 have been effectively allocated and promptly dispatched to the states/institutions. This is an ongoing exercise," the ministry said.

The Health Ministry further said that the Government of India has designed a systematic mechanism for effective and prompt allocation and distribution of the support supplies received by India.

"The cargo clearance and deliveries are facilitated without delay in coordination with various agencies. This is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and 31 States/UTs, and strengthen their clinical management capacities for prompt and effective clinical management of the hospitalised COVID-19 patients," the ministry said.

"A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material. This Cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2," it added. (ANI)

